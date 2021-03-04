Domelevo’s ‘constructive dismissal’ started last year – Kwaku Azar

Daniel Yao Domelevo, Auditor General

A US-based lawyer, Professor Kwaku Asare, has suggested that events surrounding the removal of the Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo show that the government’s ultimate plan has always been to have him removed from office.

Speaking on The Point of View, Prof Asare, said the recent controversy over Mr Domelevo’s date of birth and nationality are not surprising.



“As far back as a year ago, I told people this is constructive dismissal and this Auditor General is not going to come back. There is going to be an involuntary leave and when it is time for him to come back, something else will come up.”



“Even if we are able to scale these two issues, another issue will come out. Maybe he stole some plantain when he was in school or he did something.”



“The matters would keep coming up until everybody gets fed up and the Auditor General just gives up,” Prof. Asare said.



On March 2, a day before Mr. Domelevo was scheduled to return from his controversial forced leave, the Audit Service Board questioned his nationality and age.

The Board claimed Mr. Domelevo should have retired in 2020 and is Togolese.



The Audit Service Board, based its claims on records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) provided by the Auditor General.



His date of birth is said to be June 1, 1960, and not June 1, 1961.



Mr Domelevo however refuted these claims in further correspondence.



The Presidency endorsed the retirement claims of the Audit Service Board and said it considered Mr Domelevo retired.

“The President is of the view that you [Domelevo] have formally left office,” the letter from the presidency said in response to the date of birth concerns.



In a letter, the Presidency thanked him for his service and indicated that a substantive replacement for him will soon be announced.



In the meantime, the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu is to continue to work as the acting Auditor General.



Mr Domelevo had been hailed as one of Ghana’s most effective Auditor-Generals because of his openness with the public on his work and anti-corruption advocacy.



He was notable for using Article 187 (7) of Ghana’s constitution which enables him to disallow illegal expenditures and surcharge offenders following a 2017 Supreme Court decision after legal action by OccupyGhana.