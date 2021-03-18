Domelevo will be remembered for fighting corruption - Governance Expert

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo

A Governance Expert, Mr Frederick Agyarko Oduro says although the retiring Auditor-General, Mr. Daniel Yao Domelevo will be remembered for fighting corruption in the country, we cannot accept that whatever he does is right.

“Domelevo has really worked, no one can say he has not done anything, he has protected our money and so anytime we mention his name, we will remember that he is one of the people that came to help fight corruption. But we cannot accept that whatever he does is right. No one can disrespect him, but he is human and can make mistakes,” he said.



Domelevo was directed to start his leave on 1st of July by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 29, 2020.



After eight months, he resumed work on the 3rd of March 2021 but was asked to proceed on retirement by the President on the same day with claims that his date of birth indicated that he was up for retirement long ago.



Domelevo’s nationality was also questioned right before he resumed his leave.



This got many questioning if Ghana had lost the fight against corruption.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Frederick Agyarko Oduro was of the belief that no matter how good somebody is, he might make mistakes and therefore his wrongs should not be overlooked.



“Sometimes, they may be doing somethings that are unlawful but we are blinded by their positive records in the past and did a good job,” he said.



He suggested that stringent measures are put in place so that whoever is appointed to work in the Auditor General’s office or other offices does what is right and what is required of him or her.



“The Auditor General is an office, we have to put in measures such that whoever is appointed will do his or her work right, work to protect the public purse such that if Domelevo is no more, the next person follows the trend as expected,” he said.



Mr Frederick Agyarko Oduro added that, “Let us support strong institutions, let us resource them enough to be able to do their work so that the country will develop. But if we depend on human beings, we would face challenges since they can make mistakes”