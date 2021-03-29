Domelevo wishes President Akufo-Addo 'Happy Birthday'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Daniel Domelevo

Daniel Yao Domelevo, the retired Auditor-General, has wished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a happy birthday.

Akufo-Addo was born on March 29, 1944; today he is 77-years-old.



On his Facebook timeline, Domelevo who was forced into early retirement by the President wrote, “Happy birthday H. E. Nana Addo. Age with grace.”



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was born to Edward Akufo-Addo, who became head of state from 1969 to 1972, and Adeline Sylvia Eugenia Ama Yeboakua Akufo-Addo.



Daniel Domelevo was forced into retirement by the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after going on leave for 167 days.



The President, in a letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, his Secretary wrote to Domelevo thus:

“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June, 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June, 2020.”



The statement explained that “based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office.”



“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours,” the March 3rd letter concluded.



Domevelo, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, during his Thanksgiving Mass, thanked President Akufo-Addo for giving him the opportunity to serve.



“In fact, in 2016 when I was appointed, and I was confused as to whether I should accept or reject [it], a call came through from Dr. Matthew Opoku Premeph and after greeting him, he said, ‘hold on for the [then] President-elect’. So Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo encouraged me, he said, ‘Go and take the job’. That is why I am very grateful to him,” Daniel Yao Domelevo told worshippers at Christ The King Catholic Church in Accra.

He added that “our relationship [with President Akufo-Addo] has been cordial since then and I am grateful to him for his support”.



Domelevo continued: “As the bishop has said, we are here to thank God and we are here to do that irrespective of what has happened…I would like to thank former President John Mahama who appointed me as the Auditor-General of Ghana. I thank him for the opportunity to serve my motherland. I would also like to thank President Nana Akufo-Addo for working with me.”



