Domestic Debt Program: Ga Mantse to intervene on behalf of individual bondholders

Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has pledged to use his office to intervene on behalf of individual bondholders to be exempted from the debt exchange program.

The Common platform for Individual Bondholders and Individual Bondholders Association on Monday, January 16, 2023, petitioned the Ga Mantse to intervene on their behalf.



The petitioners asked the Ga Mantse to appeal to the government to exempt Individual Bondholders from the ongoing Debt Exchange Programme.



The petitioners were led by Mr Martin Kpebu, Mr Senyo Horsi and Mr Gayheart Mensah.

Mr Senyo Horsi said the group, made up of over one million people, has their livelihoods at stake, hence the need for urgent intervention.



For his part, Mr. Kpebu indulged the office of the Ga mantse to plead with the government to exempt them from what he describes as a weapon of mass destruction.



The Ga mantse, in accepting the petition, promised to use every means possible, including engaging traditional leaders, to consult with the government to reconsider their decisions.