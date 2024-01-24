Dominic Bosompem is not Ashanti Regional Dean of NPP Constituency Chairmen - Fiifi Mensah

The NPP executive has rejected Dominic Bosompem

The Ashanti Regional caucus of constituency chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says Mr Dominic Bosompem is not the leader of the group as claimed.

This comes after Dominic Bosompem released a statement to rubbish a pressing issue by the Manhyia South constituency chairman, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, popularly known as 'Tom Tom’.



But the group in a statement said “Dominic Bosompem does not hold that position, and as such the general public should disregard the said statement with the contempt it deserves.”



Read the full statement below:



The Ashanti Regional caucus of Constituency Chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has become aware of a statement by the Odotobri Constituency Chairman of the party, Dominic Bosompem, dated 18th January, 2024, in which he addressed himself as the Dean of the Regional Constituency Chairmen.



The caucus want to state categorically that Dominic Bosompem does not hold that position, and as such the general public should disregard the said statement with the contempt it deserves.

The facts are that, Dominic Bosompem was appointed to serve as acting regional caucus chairman for six months by the Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi with the idea that on the expiry of his acting capacity, the caucus was going to choose their own chairman.



Consequently, on 6th January, 2024, the regional constituency chairmen held an election in Kumasi at which I, Fiifi Mensah, the Bantama Constituency Chairman of the party was elected chairman of the caucus.



In that regard, the caucus state categorically that Dominic Bosompem cannot carry himself as dean of the association because we don’t regard him as such.



We further add that any publication he has made in that capacity since the election of a substantive chairman, should not be respected.



We entreat the general public that any communication to the association should be directed to the elected chairman of the regional caucus.

Signed



Fiifi Mensah



Chairman( Ashanti Regional Caucus)