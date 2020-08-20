General News

Dominic Fobih chairs 10-member Committee on schools reopening

Prof. Dominic Fobih is a former Minister of Education and the current Board Chair of GETFUND

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Pirrnpeh has inaugurated a 10-member committee to deliberate and advise on modalities for the re-opening of schools in the pre-tertiary subsector.

This follows President Akufo-Addo’s directive on Sunday, August,16,2020 that asked for immediate consultation by the ministry for the reopening of schools following the shutdown in March due to the Covid- 19 pandemic.



At the ceremony, the Minister charged the committee to bring their expertise and experience to bear in ensuring consultation with all stakeholders on the way forward on all the relevant issues.

The committee is chaired by Prof. Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and currently the chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees and comprises representatives from the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, UNICEF, Private school sector and Parents.



The committee has one month period to report back to the Minister on its recommendations, on September 21, 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.