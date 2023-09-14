Dominic Nitiwul inducing voter registration with money - NDC Deputy General Secretary alleges

Dominic Nitiwul, the Member of Parliament representing the Bimbilla Constituency

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has alleged that Dominic Nitiwul, the Member of Parliament representing the Bimbilla Constituency, has been using financial incentives to entice certain Ghanaians into registering on the voter list.

Gbande made this startling claim during an appearance on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, speaking on the launch of the Electoral Commission's (EC) limited voter registration exercise in preparation for the District Level Elections.



Gbande expressed deep concern about this situation, deeming it unfortunate. He called upon the Electoral Commission to take decisive measures to ensure that the voter registration process remains smooth, transparent, and credible.



He stated, "The people have started their stock in trade, particularly in a constituency like the Bimbilla constituency where the MP there shares physical money with people before they join the queue to register, and I am talking about Dominic Nitiwul’s constituency, and that is a very unfortunate development, and it is not right for our democracy."



Gbande continued, "Government appointees will always want to engage in sharing money to be able to solicit a common exercise like the writing of names, and if the Electoral Commission had listened to our calls, I believe we would have avoided all these circumstances where people would have to be sharing money to get others to register."



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA