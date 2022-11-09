Don't shut down schools over strike - GES to headteachers

File photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed regional and district directors of education to ensure that heads of public Kindergarten, Primary, Junior, and Senior High Schools keep the schools open.

It asked them also to ensure that the heads mobilised their management teams to supervise all children, who reported to school, ensuring their safety and well-being as they awaited further directives from the Service.



A statement issued by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, head, of the public relations unit, GES, said management had read from the media that the three teacher unions in the pre-tertiary education sector declared withdrawal of their services effective Friday 4 November 2022, thus the call on the heads to keep the schools functional.



The leadership of the three teacher unions comprising the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, declared a strike on Friday, 4 November 2022.



The industrial action comes after the expiration of an ultimatum the unions gave the government to rescind its decision on the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah, the new director general of GES.



They resolved to continue the industrial action after an inconclusive meeting with the

Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on notice of the strike on Friday, 4 November 2022.



The statement advised parents to remain calm and be assured that GES was closely monitoring the situation and would advise on the way forward accordingly.



