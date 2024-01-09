Don’t allow yourselves to be used as tools for violence – Deputy Attorney General to Ghanaian youth

Lawyer Alfred Tuah Yeboah

The Deputy Attorney General, Lawyer Alfred Tuah Yeboah, has advised the youths not to allow themselves to be used as tools for political violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Lawyer Alfred Tuah Yeboah urged the youths to be bold and stand up against politicians who ask them to commit crimes because they have children and family members they can use for their own criminal agenda.



He made this comment while engaging with youths in Top City, a suburb of Kootokrom in the Sunyani municipality.



“If any politician or political party asks you to do something, ask him if the law permits it or not. Also, when they ask you to do anything bad, tell them to let their children lead the charge, or else you won’t do it,” he said on Rainbow Radio Accra.

Lawyer Alfred Tuah Yeboah also supported the people of Top City, a suburb of Kootokrom in the Sunyani municipality, with 50 bags of cement in an ongoing road construction project.



“Communal labour was very high in the 80s and 90s, and that is something we don’t see today, and we end up putting the pressure on the government. It is true that the government has to do it, but sometimes the resources are not enough to do everything at the same time.”



“But I’m impressed with what I have seen here. I haven’t seen any community try and build their own roads, and that is why I have also come to support this beautiful project.”