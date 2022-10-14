Don’t abandon your classrooms for trainings not organised by GES – TUG to teachers

File photo

The Teachers Union of Ghana (TUG) has urged all teachers across the country not to partake in any training that is not organised by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

This was contained in a statement issued by the union on Wednesday, 12 October 2022, and signed by its General Secretary Wunnam Africanus.



The TUG wants teachers to “boycott all activities that are organised or caused to be organised by the National Teaching Council (NTC) and their affiliate mercenaries who are parading all over the place in a flawed public façade mask of organizing training workshops.”



According to the union, “the current CPD point building workshops are meant to flimflam the teacher out of his hard earned money. No teacher is required to pay any money to any business man/woman in the name of accumulating points.”

It noted that: “We are at the very bottom of the public sector remuneration ladder and should not allow ourselves to be swindled off our meagre pay.”



It, therefore, called on all teachers “to refrain, avoid and shun all activities associated with NTC/CPD points building schemes. Do not abandon your classrooms for any training which is not organized by the Ghana Education Service.”