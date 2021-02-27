Don’t abuse fundamental human rights of homosexuals – Methodist church elder

File Photo of the LGBTQ+ logo

A Reverend Minister has condemned acts of violence against homosexuals and asked Christians not to undermine and infringe on the fundamentals human rights of people engaged in same-sex.

According to Elder Samuel Twumasi Ankrah of the Mount Zion Methodist Church “heterosexuals do not have a competitive advantage over homosexuals in salvation”, and there was the need for Christians to help homosexuals to be converted and accept Jesus Christ as their personal saviour.



“The Methodist Church Ghana is strongly against lesbianism, gayism and transgender but we should not undermine them because God can easily save and make them partakers of his Kingdom”, he said.



With Jesus Christ as their Lord and savior, he added the lives of homosexuals could be transformed and they would be able to stop the devilish act.

Speaking in an interview with Sky News in Sunyani, Elder Ankrah called for incessant prayers for homosexuals saying it was only God’s mercy that could transform their lives.



“As part of the church’s responsibility to its congregants, the Methodist Church Ghana has rolled out peculiar teachings on sex education and sexual reproductive health issues at all levels according to their age bracket. In fact the church has set aside the Children’s week to educate them on sex education”.



“This is a move adopted to help the younger generation to know their sexual reproductive rights to enable them to resist and expose people who might abuse the sexual rights of these young ones“ Elder Ankrah stated.