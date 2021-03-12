Don't air uncertified adverts - FDA cautions radio stations

Delese A. Darko, CEO of FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the media, particularly radio stations, to desist from airing uncertified advertisements to avoid sanctions.

Mrs Akua Amponsah Owusu, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Head of the FDA, said all ads ought to be vetted and approved by the Authority and warned that radio stations that defied the order would be sanctioned.



Mrs Amponsah Owusu gave the warning when she interacted with journalists at a meeting in Sunyani to deepen the relations between the FDA and the media.



“Live-Presenter-Mentions (LPMs)” aired on most of the radio stations in the Region were not certified, she said, and called on the media to cross-check from the Authority before playing such ads.



"After approval of an advert by the FDA, any further alterations in the advertisement without prior notification of the FDA shall render the advertisement null and void and could attract sanctions".

"In such instances the marketing authorisation holder, sponsor, advertising agency and the media organisation shall be jointly held liable."



"No person or media should advertise any product unless the product and its accompanying adverts are registered with the Authority (GE1)," Mrs Amponsah Owusu said, adding that that would empower consumers to make informed decisions on products.



She said the Authority cherished its good and long standing relations with the media and expressed the hope that the media would support it to sensitise wholesalers, distributors and retailers on the need to deal only in regulated products for the good of consumers.