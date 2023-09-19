Don’t allow Adwoa Safo to contest again – Lecturer to NPP

Aaron Kumah, lecturer at AAMUSTED

Aaron Kumah, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has commented on the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, recent political decisions.

The lecturer is urging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to permit her to contest her seat again in the upcoming primaries.



Kumah's stance stems from Adwoa Safo's recent public apology, which he perceives as a strategic move to facilitate her continued stay in parliamentary politics.



According to the lecturer, her actions have displayed disrespect towards the party, and this lack of respect should be taken into consideration when evaluating her candidacy.



While acknowledging the importance of issuing apologies when one recognizes their mistakes, he expressed skepticism about the sincerity of Adwoa Safo's apology.



He remarked, "For her to come and beg, I see no regret in her. What I see is that because she has realized that we are going for primaries and initially she didn't want to contest again, but now she has realized that she can go again, so she wants to come and apologize.

"If they forgive her and NPP delegates vote for her to become an MP again, she will lose miserably because what she did is disheartening."



Kumah's concerns primarily revolve around the perceived lack of respect for the party displayed by Adwoa Safo.



He suggested that her upbringing may have contributed to this attitude, citing her limited exposure to a traditional classroom environment due to home tuition.



“I see that she doesn’t respect the party, and one thing I see is that her upbringing is also part because she didn’t go to school to see classmates and have classmates, she had home tuition



"…so I will plead with the party to accept the apology but they shouldn’t allow her to venture into Parliament or as a Minister again, she should go and sit elsewhere and find another alternative,” he said in a panel discussion on Pure FM on September 18, 2023.

The former gender minister last week broke her silence on her prolonged absence from parliament.



She offered an unreserved apology to her party and its members, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during that period.



Adwoa Safo acknowledged that her absence was unintentional and expressed deep remorse for any inconvenience it may have caused.



She specifically addressed key figures within her party, stating, "I want to use this platform to apologize to my party, and leaders of the party. The first is President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Majority Leader, and the entire Majority Caucus."



She continued, "I want to apologize because it was not intentional, there was a lot going on in my life and that of my family. I am using this medium to plead with you all in the name of God. To my regional executives and my constituency executive, the headquarters of the NPP, I plead with you all, including sympathizers and supporters who love the party and myself, to forgive me for everything that has happened."

