Don't allow British troops into Ghana or we're in big trouble - Kwesi Pratt warns

Kwesi Pratt Jnr New Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Britain may send Special Forces to Ghana after being forced to withdraw all of her 300 peacekeepers from Mali in the face of bans of Russian mercenaries and jihadist groups, according to a Telegraph publication on Monday, November 21.

The Telegraph further reported that British Ministers will this week fly to Ghana to hammer out a new security agreement.

It is however unclear the implications this would have for Ghana, but seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. says the British troops having a base in Ghana won't augur well for the nation.

He cautioned the security authorities in Ghana not to permit the troops.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme, Mr. Pratt stated emphatically that the British special forces entering Ghana will put the nation in big trouble.

"Our security Heads should rethink it. We are inviting a big trouble into the country. The British should remain in the country and allow us to live in our nation . . . for us to have our peace," he said.

