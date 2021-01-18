Don’t allow passengers without nose mask to board your cars - GPRTU to drivers

Passengers wearing their nose masks

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has vowed to strictly enforce the wearing of nose masks at bus terminals and in commercial vehicles.

It has, therefore, instructed station masters at various lorry stations to forbid passengers without a nose mask to board vehicles henceforth.



This follows a call by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on transport owners to stringently ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are observed at all bus terminals and in commercial transport services.



The National Chairman of GPRTU Nana Nimakoh Bresiama in an interview on Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Monday 18 January indicated that any driver or mate who fails to wear the nose mask and as well compel passengers to do the same will be punished.



Any recalcitrant commercial driver who fails to comply would have his car impounded and made to face the wrath of GPRTU.



“It is compulsory for commercial drivers and mates to wear nose masks henceforth and any driver who fails to adhere to these directives would have the car impounded”.

“We are meeting today to release a statement to this effect and it would compel drivers of the public transport service and the general public to respect and observe the COVID-19 safety protocols,” he reiterated.



Nana Nimakoh also said that GPRTU is going to provide veronica buckets, liquid soaps, tissues and sanitizers at all lorry stations and every passenger would be compelled to wash the hands before boarding the vehicle.



He expressed fret over the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Ghana stressing that Ghana shouldn’t have come to this level where the President would instruct the security to arrest people without nose masks but are found in public places.



