Don’t allow politicians to use you to intimidate their political opponents – Police told

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Madam Nyonkopah Daniels, Founder and Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, and his officers, particularly regional commanders, not to allow politicians to intimidate them.

He stated that the service should carry out its tasks with the highest integrity, diligence, and, most importantly, without fear or favour.



She acknowledged the IGP’s firmness and integrity, stating he would not tolerate any political intimidation.



“I know that Dr. Akuffo-Dampare is very tough and will not allow any politician to burn you around. However, I will encourage all the regional, divisional, and district commanders not to allow politicians to intimidate or take advantage of them.



Politicians will come and go, so do not allow them to take advantage of you. You have been granted the power to work, so apply the powers and do not allow politicians to take advantage of you. Some of these politicians always want to intimidate commanders and instruct the police to do what they want. But I want to encourage the police commander to be firm but fair.”

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said police officers who allow politicians to control them find themselves in trouble when a new party takes over office.



She said those who are firm, credible, and professional cannot be used by politicians for their political activities.



Madam Daniels noted that police officers who are selfish, greedy, and chase after money are the ones who get into trouble.



She stressed, “Do not let politicians exploit you as a remote control. Do not run after money and let politicians tell you what to do or use you to scare their political opponents or rivals. Remember, you’ll pay for it when a new political party gains power. Nobody is above the law, therefore do your work professionally and free of political interference.”