Don’t allow this to degenerate into unnecessary bickering - NDC to MPs, supporters

The FEC of NDC is calling for cool heads in the party

The Functional Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress is asking its rank and file to exercise caution in reacting to recent developments within the party on the approval of government’s ministers.

The FEC in a statement dated March 5, 2021, said it has held an emergency meeting to discuss recent developments relating to the work of the NDC caucus in Parliament regarding the approval of President Akufo-Addo's nominees for ministerial positions.



Considering the growing tension within the party that has emerged following reports that some members of its caucus voted for the approval of nominees whom the party had taken a different position on, the FEC has urged party members to exercise caution to prevent the situation from degenerating.



“FEC is of the considered view that whatever the disappointments and disagreements may be, especially from among the rank and file of the party, care should be taken not to allow these to degenerate into unnecessary bickering at the expense of party discipline and cohesion,” portions of the statement reads.

To that effect, the Committee says it has initiated a consultation process with the Party’s Council of Elders to expeditiously deal with the challenges facing the Caucus Leadership and the Backbench as a whole in order to preserve the unity, cohesion and resilience of the NDC parliamentary caucus.



NDC statement: