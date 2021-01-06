Don’t allow yourselves to be compromised – Odike warns NDC MPs

Founder of United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike

The disqualified 2020 presidential candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and businessman Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike has sent a strong warning to opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) not to compromise against the will of Ghanaians in executing their duties of lawmaking.

After the December 7, 2020 parliamentary elections under the forth Republic in the history of Ghana, opposition party has been able to tie parliamentary seats with party in power.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) out of the total 275 seats captured 137 with ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) securing 137 seats whiles an independent candidate was able to find his way through.



However, speaking on the matter on Akoma FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Mr. Odike furiously said “we are giving this warning to NDC MPs, if you dare compromise against the sovereign will of the people just as PC Appiah Ofori said MPs have been receiving GHC5, 000 to pass shady bills, if it happens again in this time, you will really disappoint Ghanaians”.

Mr. Odike further stressed that the tight nature of the parliament would be very helpful in many ways and also eliminates shady deals done by parliament.



“It is coming to help us in all diverse ways because shady deals that were rubber stumped in parliament will be no more, he said.



“I am looking for a day when opposition will dominate Parliament, when that happens, checks and balances and separation of Powers will be effective”, Odike added.