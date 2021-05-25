Don’t appoint MMDCEs on a silver platter - Expert

Michael Ebo Amoah, Sustainable development expert

Sustainable development expert Michael Ebo Amoah has argued that the several applications for the position of MCEs and DCEs are because people want to have access to power.

He said it is not surprising, but people should not be handed the job on a silver platter.



To him, people with such jobs should be given performance indicators, and if they fail, they should be removed from office.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he predicted the 1,300 persons who have applied for the MMDCE vacancies nation for the 216 districts and metropolitan assemblies would increase in some years to come.



He said MMDCEs should be competent, persons with integrity and dedication for the job.



Mr. Michael Ebo Amoah said there are some MMDCEs who don’t do anything because they think when their parties retain power, they are entitled to retain their seats.

He said ”they just go and sit there and amass wealth for themselves but if we get a system where we understand that the position is not cast in stone and you are entitled to an 8-year mandate, they will sit up. They should be given performance indicators. They should only be reappointed based on their performance”.



He indicated that those who have failed to deal with galamsey in their areas should not be reappointed.



Some 1,300 persons have applied to be Chief Executives of the 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



The vetting of applicants started last week Monday and is expected to be concluded over the weekend.