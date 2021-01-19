Don’t appoint anyone like the current self-seeking, incompetent KMA boss again – Akufo-Addo cautioned

Osei Assibey Antwi, outgoing CEO of KMA

The outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi only came into the office for his parochial interest instead of the larger populace of the Kumasi Metropolis.

According to the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike, the latter has no single achievement to show after assumption of office as the city mayor for four years and a month now.



“I haven’t seen one and there is nothing Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi can point to as his achievement… maybe he came into the office to enrich himself, wife and children and family”, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike fumed when he spoke on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo should do an introspection of his previous appointees before appointing some of them as Ministers, CEOs and MMDCEs who are going to help him steer the affairs of the country.

“Those with their own agenda to steal from the people and incompetent ones should never have their ways again. They will collapse your government”, Mr. Odike who is an ardent critic of the President advised.



Meanwhile, some faces of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are doing everything possible to ensure that Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi will not be reappointed by the President as City Mayor, according to MyNewsGh.com sources.



According to available information, the NPP hierarchy in the region is lobbying for the party’s First Regional Vice-Chair and National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) regional boss, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere for consideration, a move which appears to have been endorsed by some traditional rulers and opinion leaders in Kumasi.