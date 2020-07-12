General News

Don’t attack political opponents, speak to our record – Dr Mustapha Hamid

Mustapha Hamid, Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development

Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid has reminded spokespersons and members of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) of the party’s resolve to not attack political opponents in their utterances, stressing that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s philosophy to speak to the performance of the party and avoid attacks is still in full force.

He argued that the party’s record is good enough to earn the NPP a win in the upcoming elections.



The Minister who is the Deputy 2020 Campaign Manager of the NPP, noted that members must not make reference to the ethnicity, religion or gender in speaking for the party.



He alleged that the NPP cannot beat opposition parties to attacking utterances and must not indulge in same, but rather focus on the solid record of the party’s delivery in power.



“The President of the Republic of Ghana and presidential candidate of the NPP and the 2020 campaign team, wish to remind its faithful, that the party’s philosophy of positive engagement still holds valid.

We therefore urge all who speak for, or purport to speak for the party to refrain from attacking political opponents. We specifically ask that no reference should ever be made to opponents’ ethnicity, religion or gender.



We shall campaign on our record and win. Indeed, there is enough to speak about with regard to our record. We cannot beat our opponents in the politics of calumny. Let us therefore refrain,” he wrote on social media.



His reminder comes after attacks on the person of running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) have been condemned.



The nomination of Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang sparked criticism by some NPP members. Some members, especially Bernard Antwi Boasiako, have insulted the person of the accomplished former academic.

