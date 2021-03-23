Don’t bastardize Domelevo – Editor to critics

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam says no one can take away the fact that the recently retired Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo was efficient in his position.

According to him, it is not right for a section of Ghanaians to speak ill of the man just because of the misunderstandings he had with the Audit Service Board.



Rather than bastardize the astute accountant, Andy indicated that he should be celebrated for the remarkable and non-partisan work he did when serving the country in his capacity as Auditor-General.



Speaking on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM with Samuel Eshun, Andy said, “You cannot bastardize the credibility of the man when it comes to his job. He always did the right thing when it came to his job.

He discharged himself well and protected the public purse. He must be praised for the work he did. He was an honest person who admitted President Akufo-Addo supported him in discharging his duties and called to congratulate him on his appointment”.



According to him, Daniel Domelevo was considered the toast of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and was praised by both parties. “His problems started when the Professor Dua Agyeman was placed on the Audit Service Board and that is a lesson we need to learn as a country”, he added.



Prior to his forced retirement, the Auditor-General came under intense political scrutiny for some of his works; on Kroll and Associates and on GETFund particularly. But he remained resolute in his work and pledged to serve the country irrespective of the backlash.