Don't be Father Christmas, follow the rules given by GES, MOE - Dr Apaak to SHS heads

MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Bulsa South, and Ranking Member of Education in Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak, has asked all the head teachers in the various senior high schools to strictly follow the rules provided by the Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Ghana Education Service (GES) and refrain from imposing unapproved fees.

This call follows the suspension of some headmasters in seven senior high schools across the country by the GES for violating the directive against charging additional fees to parents.



“Follow the rules of the game as presented to you by GES, Ministry, don't be Father Christmas,” a 3news.com report stated.



Dr. Apaak expressed agreement with the leadership of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), endorsing their plea for headteachers not to independently procure logistics but rather await government provisions.



Previously, NAGRAT President Angel Carbonou had instructed all headmasters in senior high schools to strictly adhere to the rule prohibiting the imposition of unapproved fees, regardless of the reasons they may have.



Carbonou emphasised that if a school lacks essential items such as a prepaid unit or detergent, headmasters should promptly report the deficiency and await intervention from the relevant authorities.



The Ghana Education Service issued directives to the headmasters of seven Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region, instructing them to step aside due to the unauthorised collection of funds from candidates placed in their schools.

The senior high schools are Kumasi Girls, Asanteman, Kumasi Manso Adubia, Agric Nzema Community, Nkawie and Collins Senior High School.



