Don't be complacent - Dr. Asah Asante to Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante has commended Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on his approval by the Appointments Committee in Parliament.

Ken Ofori-Atta appeared before the Appointments Committee to answer questions on his conduct in President Nana Akufo-Addo's first term.



The vetting of the Finance Minister gave Ghanaians and the Committee the opportunity to assess his competence and whether he deserves to serve as Minister in the President's second term.



Following the vetting, Mr. Ofori-Atta has been approved.

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Asah Asante believed Ken Ofori-Atta was approved by the Committee on merit for his competence but advised him not to be complacent.



He noted that complacency has caused some people to fail in executing their duties, hence writing off their hard work.



"He shouldn't be complacent because, in politics, when someone becomes complacent; the person isn't able to work effectively . . . He will continue his good works and remain humble. He will work hard to leave a good legacy for posterity."