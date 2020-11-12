Don’t be deceived, NPP is a party for all – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has cautioned northerners against buying into the propaganda by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is an Akan party.

He reiterates that the party birthed from the Northern People’s Party (NPP), has more of its roots in the north and stands for development contrary to the lies being peddled by its political opponents in the pursuit of a clandestine agenda.



Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people at Kanjaga in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region, he disclosed that it is a party for all Ghanaians irrespective of their origin or religion.



“The NPP is not a southern party. The Northern People’s Party is the core of the NPP. It is a party for all Ghanaians. North, South, East and West. Do not let anyone deceive you it is a ‘Kambonga’ party”, he disclosed.



The Vice President wondered why persons of northern extraction have been appointed into various positions in the country under the current administration if it was so while some backwards-looking individuals continue to trumpet lies that the NPP is an Akan party.

“Don’t be deceived, NPP is a party for all of us and not southerners. I am a northerner, other ministers and CEOs are Northerners if the NPP was an Akan party would they have been appointed? They claim they love the north but they don’t like Northerners… if they liked Northerners they would have developed the north under their eight years in government”, he said.



Chief of Kanjaga Naa Kanbonaa Akanvariba Ayomah praised the current administration for the various policies and programmes especially the free SHS wondering where parents would have raised money to pay for fees.



“You have really shown that you care for the people of the country and I am proud of you”, he hailed