Politics

Don't be deceived by NDC's lies - Abronye to Ghanaians

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe is popularly known as 'Abronye DC' has cautioned Ghanaians not to allow themselves to be deceived by the NDC's manifesto lies.

According to him, Ghanaians will forever cry and blame themselves for not making the right choice should they give the past NDC government the mandate to rule this country again.



He has tagged manifestoes drafted by the largest opposition party as a branded 'satanic manifesto' used as a tool to deceive citizens to win their thumbs.

He said there has not been a year that the NDC has been able to fulfill their manifesto promise.



"All they are good at is to draft the branded satanic manifesto to push citizens to vote them into power and after being granted the power to lead, they now show the colors of who they really are," he said on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' political discussion show.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.