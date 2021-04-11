Don’t be partisan in your dealings – Ofosu-Ampofo to Bagbin

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has advised Speaker Alban Bagbin not to make his judgement of issues be clouded by his love for his political party.

These words of counsel were served to Bagbin during a thanksgiving service held in his honour.



Ofosu-Ampofo urged Bagbin to maintain a good relationship with members of both sides of the house and rise above partisanship.



“Mr Speaker, for the past three months you have been described by the NDC as NPP speaker, at one time the NPP has described you as NDC speaker,” Ofosu-Ampofo said.



“But Mr Speaker you have maintained the position that you are the Speaker of Ghana’s parliament and I believe that the various descriptions give credence to the fact that you will be capable of standing in the middle and steer[ing] the affairs of this parliament to a successful end.”



Ofosu-Ampofo emphasized that the uniqueness of Bagbin’s speakership imposes some challenge on him. He is however confident that Bagbin will be a successful Speaker.

“Under the fourth republic, there have been seven Speakers of Parliament. Yours is a unique one. All of them were speakers when their part[ies] were in power. In your case, you are a Speaker not representing the government or the party in power and that makes yours a very unique one. That is why we congratulate you. We are proud of your achievement as being the first Speaker from the opposition.”



Bagbin who was elected Speaker on January 7 said:



“I am chosen as a Speaker…to look at all Ghanaians, not some, not party, not tribe, not Region but our motherland Ghana.



I am persuaded that God has a design not just for me, but for the people of this country. The events of the recent election and its outcome gives me that indication.”