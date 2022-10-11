0
Don't be surprised to see Nana Agradaa walking free, her arrest will not yield any results - Abronye DC

Nana Agradaa 906h.png Nana Agradaa

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known in political circles as Abronye DC says Evangelist Patricia Asiedua a.k.a ‘Nana Agradaa’ is not the only pastor scamming church members in Ghana.

The outspoken politician failed to mention names of other 'men of God' perpetrating such acts, but said the arrest of 'Nana Agradaa' will not yield any positive results.

“Don’t be surprised to see her walking free by tomorrow. She is not the only one into this scamming church business,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

The Evangelist has been arraigned before the court following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of her congregation.

Earlier, in some videos that went viral, Nana Agradaa’s aggrieved congregants said they trusted her words and gave out various sums of money hoping to receive multiple folds as she had promised.

The incident has since sparked concerns as several netizens have criticized the affected church members for being gullible to the self-styled Evangelist, who has a history of swindling people.

Source: peacefmonline.com
