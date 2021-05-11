Don’t be zombies, use your brains – A Plus ‘fires’ Ghana Police Service

Musician A-Plus

Controversial musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, known widely as A Plus has launched a scathing criticism of the Ghana Police Service for not supporting #FixTheCountry activists but allowing themselves to be used as agents to stop the activists from protesting.

Writing on social media, A-Plus reminded officers of the Ghana Police Service of their poor conditions of service, arguing that far from doing their best to prevent the protest from taking place, they should have joined the protest so that their challenges could be addressed.



Yesterday, heavily armed police officers with tanks guarded Independence Square to prevent #FixTheCountry Protesters from gathering and subsequently embarking on a demonstration. The Police Service had earlier secured an injunction against the demonstration but unsure that the protesters will obey the court order, guarded the venue to prevent the protesters from congregating in the first place.



But A Plus has excoriated them for this.



He wrote:

"When we say fix the country we mean, the government should allocate the houses at Sangleme to the police offices who live in a hen coop at the Accra central police barracks where all their kids sleep outside with their fridges and personal belonging at the mercy of the weather. Apart from selling ice block and pure water what is the source of income of some police wives? So all you want to achieve in life is free electricity in that 1929 one-bedroom hen coop at Central? Come on my guy.



Instead of the police marching like zombies to guard the empty independence square to prevent people from protesting, you should rather support the protestors to put pressure on the government to ensure the completion and allocation of those descent houses to you and their families.



Use your brains Ghana police. You are human beings. Not machines. You work hard day and night. You are a human being who deserves a decent livelihood for you and your family. Your mates have gone on peacekeeping mission three or four times but you are still standing by the roadside taking one Ghana. Your promotion is due but somebody is sitting on it. Support us to #fixthecountry for you. Don’t be zombies,” he lashed out.



A-Plus isn’t alone in criticising the service for being used as agents to oppress the masses. Many social media users of criticised them for their actions or inactions, especially with regards to suppressing the rights of citizens.