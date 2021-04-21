Don’t behave like a serial caller – Ade Coker tells Dr Kunbuor

Joseph Ade Coker, former NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman

Joseph Ade Coker, the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC has taken a swipe at the Council of Elders member, describing his recent comments in the media as that of a serial caller.

Dr Benjamin Kunbuor questioned why as a socialist party and four months after the election, none of the National Executives of the party has presented to the Council of Elders the collated results they claim to have.



“Immediately after the elections, results were coming, we started seeing figures. For the ordinary party member, you said we had won the elections through the figures and collation that the party had done, why is it that those figures did not find their way to the court...political accountability is vertical and horizontal. People don’t know today, what exactly are the collated figures,” he said in a Joy FM report monitored by GhanaWeb.



But Ade Coker was unhappy with his utterances, indicating that looking at the experience of Dr Kunbuor who knows the accepted procedures in the party, must follow to request the said election results.

Ade Coker said such utterances should be expected from anonymous or serial callers and not “an elderly person like Kunbour”.



“Have you seen the NPP coming out to announce to the whole world the numbers they made? No, we have a system. People must respect party structures…People who have had the privilege of being ministers of state, contesting elections will go to the public and behave this way. They have had the privilege of serving high positions so they should know better.



“The interview you were playing on your station has caused a lot of ripples everywhere. But if serial callers were doing that, that is fine, but if an elderly person like him wants to know, he knows what to do. Dr Benjamin Kunbour knows what to do. He is just like anybody in the party. Look, don’t let us assign titles to everybody. Everybody in the NDC whether you are a footsoldier, we are all the same people. So one person cannot make the party. So we should always think about the collective and not about our individual self, ” he told Evans Mensah.