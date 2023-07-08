1
Menu
News

Don’t blame Friday’s power outages on technical hitches – WAPCo to GRIDCO

WAPCo Supply File photo

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) says the technical challenge that resulted in power outages on July 7, 2023, cannot be blamed on shortfall gas supply from their end.

The Corporate Communications of GRIDCo in a press release dated July 7, 2023 stated that power outages that hit the country on Friday is due to shortage of gas from Atuabo Gas and West Africa Gas pipeline (WAPCo).

According to GRIDCo, there is a deficit in thermal power generation due to limited gas supply from Atuabo Gas Processing and the West Africa Gas pipeline (WAPCo).

But, WAPCo disagrees.

In a counter press release dated July 8, 2023, WAPCo stated that they did not have any technical issues with their facilities and still are fully available to deliver gas.

“WAPCo transports gas based on its agreements with Gas shippers. These Shippers purchase Gas from Gas suppliers, transport the gas via WAPCo pipelines, and sell the natural gas to Gas Off takers (mainly power companies),” the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Isaac Adjei Doku (Dr.) explained.

Attached is the full release from WAPCo:

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Related Articles: