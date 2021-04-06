Don’t brand all 5 million teens as ritual murderers just because of Kasoa incident – Gabby Otchere-Darko

The two teenagers suspected to have murdered an 11-year-old boy at Kasoa

Founder of Danquah Institute Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said an isolated case of two adolescent caught in the alleged murder of their friend for ritual purposes does not represent a new phenomenon of moral decadence to do with some premature pursuit of greed that has suddenly gripped society, destroying the innocence of teenagers.

According to him, there are five million teenagers in the country and the action of two should not suggest all adolescents have started committing crimes in search of quick money.



His comment comes on the back of the killing of an 11-year-old by his colleagues who are 16 and 17 years for ritual purposes at Kasoa.



Many have raised concerns about the get rich quick syndrome that is permeating into society corrupting the youth. But Mr Otchere-Darko disagrees.



In his view, the Ghanaian adolescent is not morally bankrupt.



Sharing his opinion in a Facebook post, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s cousin stated: “There are over 5 million teenagers in Ghana.



“Two among the lot are accused of committing the shocking and abominable murder of a boy for alleged ritual purposes.

“However, we should go slow on suggesting that this somehow represents a horribly new phenomenon of moral decadence to do with some premature pursuit of greed that has suddenly gripped our society, destroying the innocence of our teenagers. Ghanaian adolescents have not all of sudden started committing heinous crimes in search of quick cash. Let’s not use one isolated incident to suggest a phenomenon.



“My sympathies to the parents and loved ones of the victim. May his young soul Rest In Peace.”



But investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni disagrees.



Responding to Mr Otchere-Darko, the award-winning journalists said the issue of moral decadence of the youth should not be downplayed.



He posted: “You may want to pass by a betting centre in the sprawling communities one of these days. And if you have followed the activities of internet fraudsters and some armed robbers who are arrested of late, you will be worried about the ages of the perpetrators. That aside, there is no denying the fact that greed and get-rich-quick are the attitudes sinking this nation. Even if the main perpetrators aren't children, they provide disturbing lessons to the children and youth who watch. Wealth, irrespective of its source, is the ultimate decider in politics, religion and almost every sphere of our nation's life. It's a serious issue we should not downplay, sir.”