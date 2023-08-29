Don’t bring any confusion to Ghana – Goaso Paramount Chief slams Jean Mensa

The Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, has slammed the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Jean Mensa, over the decision of the commission to hold its limited voter registration exercise only at its district offices.

According to the Goaso Manhene, the decision of the commission would end up disenfranchising a lot of Ghanaians because people who live in areas far from the district offices of the EC might not have the means to travel, to get themselves registered.



Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, who made these remarks at an event to mark the 15th anniversary of his enstoolment, at Goaso, on August 27, 2023, warned Jean Mensah not to bring unnecessary confusion to the country.



“What is our mother Jean Mensa doing? She has been to Ahafo before, she knows the towns that are after Esumira, she knows the communities that are after Kasapin.



“So if these people are to register, they should find three people who would be their guarantors and the person would have to transport all these people to the district office of the EC at Goaso. Are you going to give them transportation?,” he quizzed in Twi.



The chief told the EC boss to take steps that would ensure peace saying; “I’m begging her, she should look at how Mary gave birth to Jesus for us. She shouldn’t let any confusion befall this country because of a woman”.

He begged Jean Mensa to rescind her decision and ensure that the registration of voters is done at centres close to communities.



Background:



The Electoral Commission of Ghana announced that it would commence a registration exercise for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years old after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters who could not register on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.



The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, who made this disclosure at a press briefing in Accra, dubbed, ‘Let the Citizen Know’, on August 17, 2023, indicated that the registration exercise would end on Monday, October 2, 2023.



She added that the exercise would be held at all the 268 district offices of the EC across the country.

“The voter’s registration exercise will afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 years, since the last registration of 2020 and others who are more than 18 years, but for various reasons couldn’t register during the 2020 registration exercise.



“The EC will embark on voter registration in all 268 district offices of the commission. The exercise will be held from September 12 to October 2,” she said.



