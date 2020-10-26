Don’t bring ballot boxes here if you don’t fix our roads - Sakra Wonoo residents

Residents of Sakra Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region have threatened to boycott the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections over the poor nature of their roads.

The residents say they have constantly complained about the poor nature of their roads but authorities have refused to repair them.



The poor nature of the roads they say has affected their farming activities which is the source of their livelihoods.



Speaking on behalf of the residents, Assemblyman, Andrew Obeng said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiaand some of his appointees recently attended the one-week celebration of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John and saw the deplorable nature of the road and promised to repair the road to honour the late lawyer.



However, they have refused to work on the road which was awarded for contract 20 months ago.



He indicated the road was awarded for contract some 20 months ago with some drainage systems done but after the Vice President and other appointees came for the one-week celebration, the work has been abandoned.

He was wondering how long it should take for a 10kg road to be constructed.



He appealed to the government to get the contractor back to the location and complete the road.



He said this would be something done to honour the sacrifice and dedication of late Sir John.



"We are not doing this to denigrate or attack anyone. We are only demanding for development. We vote to see development and so, we want the promise to repair this road fulfilled. We are appealing to the President and his appointees to honour Sir John with this road,” he concluded.