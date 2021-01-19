Don’t call Ghanaians reckless, show leadership – Senyo Hosi berates gov’t on Coronavirus fight

Senyo Kwasi Hosi, CEO, Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors

Senyo Kwasi Hosi, the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors has berated the Akufo-Addo administration and asked them to show leadership in the fight against the novel Coronavirus instead of calling the people of Ghana reckless.

According to him, the problem we have in the country is the government because they have failed to take responsibility for the effective management of the pandemic and is therefore responsible for the hike in the number of infected persons.



“There is a reason why we put people in public office and we expect leadership from the government,” he said in an interview on Joy FM on Monday, monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Akufo-Addo administration has been calling Ghanaians very reckless in not adhering to the safety protocols prescribed to reduce the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country.



“The last person you should start calling reckless is the public and I heard Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; and I found it very unfortunate that he, sitting where he is, is trying to call the general Ghanaian public reckless. Don’t go there,” he warned.



Hosi explained that the government leaders rather decided not to adhere to the protocols they put in place for the general public to follow.

“People need leadership and it is for that reason that we vote people into places of authority. We watch their behaviour and we learn from them; we get guided by them,” the outspoken Senyo Hosi stated.



“What did you see the leaders of our country do in the last three months? Organizing walks, parties, rallies. Sandbox was opened, Twist was open. Big politicians were having parties [.....] there.”



He indicated that during that time, the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) were sharing low COVID-19 numbers even though the numbers were high. We were deliberately not tracing.



He explained that this was done by the government to suppress the official COVID-19 data.



“When people are thinking that the thing is gone and they are watching your own behaviour, what do you expect them to do? Who has been reckless here?” Senyo Hosi quizzed.

“Don’t call the people of Ghana reckless. Show good leadership and that’s what we need; we need honesty. Let the data be real; let people realise that the disease is really there…”



Senyo Hosi further stressed: "Why would they [the masses] not think that the novel Coronavirus is gone when the same politicians who are supposed to be showing leadership are organising rallies,” and thereby making COVID-19 widespread.



“Please don’t call the people of Ghana reckless, show good leadership,” he demanded from the political leadership.