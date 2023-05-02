Don't dare impose Osae Duodu on us - Sakyikrom Royals cautions Assembly

Queen-mother, Abusuapanyin for Sakyikrom,

Some royals led by the Queen-mother, Abusuapanyin for Sakyikrom, have issued a strong caution to the Nsawam - Adoagyeri Municipal Assembly, to not dare to impose one Osae Duodu on them as a chief of Sakyikrom despite all customs and rites that disqualified him as a chief after being a regent for about nine (9) years.

Speaking to the media, Wofa Aboa Ansah - Secretary of Sakyikrom Traditional Council, said the other faction didn't show up at a reconciliation meeting scheduled by Akuapem AdontenHene also Aburihene Otobour Gyan Kwasi in Aburi.



They also cautioned the Nsawam - Adoagyeri Municipal Assembly to stay off Chieftaincy disputes by taking no side because they won't compromise on anything for the regent to take over the palace in any rambo style.



Narrating his side of the story he said, "after the judgement, we went to Akwamufie and Odeneho Kwarfo Akoto instructed that the matter is referred to Otobour Gyan Kwasi to settle the issue.



"All of a sudden we were told that the matter is to be handled by the Municipal Assembly and that it was an order from above which says IGP has instructed the security personnel to escort one Osai Duodu to take over the palace."



He added that upon deliberations, they have been advised by Otobour Gyan Kwasi to remain calm as his outfit will continue to ensure that the case is settled.



Wofa Aboa Ansah added that the other faction have shown disrespect to Odeneho Kwarfo Akoto and Otobour Gyan Kwasi because of the backing of the Nsawam District Assembly making them think that they are superior than the chiefs.

"...Because the other faction have refused to appear before Odeneho and Otobour Kwasi Gyan, they have also proceeded to the High Court to appeal the judgement of the Akwamufie Traditional Judicial Committee so that the fact of the substantive matter is put in the right perspective to bring finality to the case.



"The Sakyikrom stool belongs to the Oyoko clan which according to their traditions disqualifies their regent to serve as a legitimate chief on the Sakyikrom stool.



Meanwhile the Queen Mother for Sakyikrom near Nsawam, Nana Agyakwabea Acheampongmaa III also debunked claims that she has been destooled following the recent misunderstanding surrounding the Sakyikrom stool and legitimacy of One Osae Duodu a regent.



Speaking to the media at Aburi after the second meeting with Aburihene on the escalating Chieftaincy conflict at Sakyikrom, Nana Agyakwabea Acheampongmaa III



said nobody can destool her, she is still the gazetted queen mother and she holds her certificate.



She added that she was not enstooled by any Traditional judicial committee.

The ruling by the Akwamufie Traditional judicial committee on the Legitimacy of their chief does not reflect the facts of the matter because the committee even refused to give a hearing to her side of the issue.



She wants to also put on records that she has not received any letter from kingmakers that she has been destooled, notwithstanding there are customary rites and procedures one needs to perform before one can enstool or destool a queen mother.



But she believes that once the case has been referred to the High Court, the case will be settled and peace will prevail at Sakyikrom.



YNA/WA