Don't dare the tolerance and patience of Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo told

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

"Don't dare the tolerance and patience of Ghanaians!", James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', has cautioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He reproved the management of the country by the President and asked him not to take Ghanaians for granted.

Joining the Wednesday panel on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Kabila stated that Ghanaians including himself are extremely unhappy about how President Nana Addo is steering the affairs of the economy.

He warned the president and his government to beware of the citizenry, stressing they shouldn't toy with their patience.

"Don't dare the tolerance and patience of Ghanaians! The way we are running our country today, people are not happy. I am not happy and I can tell you that a lot of Ghanaians are not happy. When you go round the country and you can tell the mood of the country that we are in a pensive mood in this period," he briefly admonished.

