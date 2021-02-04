Don’t disregard coronavirus protocols – Rev Minister

Reverend John Asare, Presiding Pastor of the Kuotokrom Calvary Baptist Church in Sunyani

The Reverend John Asare, the Presiding Pastor of the Kuotokrom Calvary Baptist Church in the Sunyani Municipality, has urged Christians not to disregard the Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols despite their level of faith in God.

“We cannot defy the President's directives and expect God to protect us from contracting the deadly COVID-19,” he said during a bible study session held at the Church on the theme: “That Christ may be formed in me.”



Rev Asare said God expected Christians to obey authority and asked Christians to always wear their nose masks, and use alcohol-based sanitisers frequently and to wash their hands with soap, while they held on to God for protection.

He said disobedience to authority and government was a grievous sin to God and mankind, indicating that the nationwide spread of the COVID-19 placed a huge responsibility on Christians to adhere and to encourage others to also obey the COVID-19 health safety protocols.



Rev Asare observed that though the wearing of nose masks would cause discomfort, it was safe than to contract the disease, which had devastating effects on the individual, family and the nation.