Don't distort Ngleshie Domeabra histrory - Elders warn

Elders of Ngleshie Domeabra

Source: Reagan Michael Fianko, Contributor

The elders of Ngleshie Domeabra, led by Asafoatse Nii Kojo Kwao III have reacted to reports going around the community and its environs that he and Mantse are longer at the post.

He said that the reports are from faceless individuals who don't want peace and don't know their history.



According to Asafoatse Nii Kojo Kwao III, unlike other Gas, Domeabra state did not start with Mantse title straight away, but the Asafoatse dynasty was established by their forebears at first then later other titles like Mantse and Dzasetse were added.



The elders said Domeabra village was built on a "family foundation" to oversee the affairs of the community until recently when it was upgraded to a level of a stool where the chief is enstooled with the elders being appointed from the various families to form a council owing allegiance, paying tributes and responsible to the Ngleshie Alata James town paramount stool.

"Not long ago all the Ngleshie Alata sub-stool and villages invading Domeabra were ruled by the Onupkai, Wulomei or Asafoatsemei and in the of Domeabra, since its formation, the Asafoatse Kojo Kwao and for instance, Ngleshie Amanfro village, Asafoatse Akrama and Aplaku Onukpa Otukunor together with Weija and many others.



"So deliberately distorting the facts is to foment trouble, but are peace-loving people and always want peace," Nii Kojo Kwao stated.



For them they will always stand for peace to enable Domeabra move forward.