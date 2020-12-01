Don’t downplay the sacrifices of your parents - Mrs Jackson

Mrs Theodosia Jackson, Principal of Jackson College of Education

Mrs Theodosia Jackson, Principal of Jackson College of Education (JCE), has admonished beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School Policy to appreciate the sacrifices and investments made in their education by their parents.

She said they should not downplay the role of their parents in their upbringing because the government was paying for their school fees and continue to show parents the respect they deserve.



Addressing hundreds of Junior and Senior High School students at career guidance and counselling session in Kumasi, Mrs Jackson implored the students to honour their parents even as government bailed them out of their financial obligation towards their secondary education.



The programme organized by the Jackson Educational Complex (JEC) was aimed at providing career guidance for participants to enable them to make informed decisions on courses to pursue at the tertiary level.



Renowned and accomplished professionals from various fields were on hand to share their personal experiences and also coach the participants on how best to identify their potentials.



Mrs Jackson implored the participants to be submissive to their parents and to adhere to their wise counsel in addition to professional advice concerning their academic progression.



She advised them to take their studies seriously to justify the huge investment being made in them by the government under the Free Senior High School Policy.

They should shun bad company and focus on their education in order not to jeopardise their future through bad influence from their peers.



Securing a better future for themselves, she noted, depended on their education.



She asked them not to succumb to peer pressure to adopt negative lifestyles which were inimical to their progress.



She encouraged the female students to keep their eyes on their education and avoid amorous relationships, saying that, better husbands awaited them in future if they prioritised their education.



Dr Evans Duah, the Chief Operating Officer of Jackson Institute of Innovation and Leadership (JIIL), entreated the students to self-examine themselves and determine what they wanted to become.



He said they should define their purpose and work towards achieving their goals with zeal and total commitment.