Don’t drill boreholes without obtaining the requisite license - Freda Prempeh cautions drilling companies

Dr. Freda Prempeh, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr. Freda Prempeh, has cautioned individuals and drilling companies not to drill boreholes without obtaining the requisite license.

She claimed that failure to obtain a water drilling license from the Water Resources Commission (WRC) is illegal and punishable by law.



She mentioned that the Water Resources Commission is an agency under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and its responsibility is to register and license borehole drillers.



Dr. Prempeh gave this caution when she launched an initiative of the Water Resources Commission to test public and private boreholes in houses in Adentan and Ga West Municipalities in the Greater Accra Region.



According to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry, the initiative was launched to ensure safe groundwater for residents.



The project would help monitor water quality and availability in the municipalities, and the initiative would identify and mitigate threats to groundwater, educate, and engage communities in sustainable water safety practices from abstraction to storage.

She said the Water Resources Commission has begun monitoring exercises in search of borehole drillers operating without the requisite license.



She noted that culprits who are found guilty of the law would be made to pay a penalty and also face other sanctions.



She also entreated the public to patronize the services of licensed borehole drillers to guarantee the safety of their water system.



Dr. Freda Prempeh further urged Ghanaians to assist the Water Resources Commission in protecting water supply systems in their various localities for their safety.