Don't entertain anyone engaging in religious politics, such person is 'evil' - NCCE Boss to Ghanaians

NCCE boss, Kathleen Addy

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has warned the various political parties to desist from playing religious and tribal cards in this year's elections and every other election held in the country.

The NCCE warns that engaging in a smear campaign is detrimental to the economy and the people within.



This year's election is said to be historic as it marks the first time a sitting vice president is in a contest with a former president for the presidential seat; also, it is the first time two Northerners are contesting the presidential slot.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, seeks to continue the reign of his party by breaking the eight-year governance cycle, while his main contender, John Dramani Mahama, an Ex-President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, looks forward to unseating the present government.



As the nation awaits the December 7 elections, the campaigns season has begun and both the ruling and opposition parties are in a political tussle to win the elections.



NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, once in an interview on Metro TV, questioned the Islamic faith of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“You are talking about a man whose character you cannot vouch for. Do you know whether our Vice President is a Muslim or a Christian? Who told you he is a Muslim? He is a Muslim by day and Christian by night,” Sam George opined.



“He’s not a proper Muslim and I will show you why. When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, Dr. Bawumia was silent,” he continued, adding that “no true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is not a proper Muslim.”



The lawmaker described Dr. Bawumia as a "prostitute," stressing that “a religious prostitute cannot be our president.”.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, NCCE boss, Kathleen Addy minced no words as she described any person who targets one's religion for political gains as an "evil person."



She admonished Ghanaians not to accommodate such characters, stressing, “don’t entertain anybody telling you this person is not a Christian or Muslim, so don’t vote for him or her. You must know that anyone who tells you this is evil..