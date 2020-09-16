General News

Don't fall for Mahama's propaganda - Ghanaian youth warned

Former President, John Mahama

A group calling itself the Concerned Voters Movement has advised the youth not to be swayed by promises by John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

The former president has promised to legalize operations of Okada movement despite strong warnings from the Ghana Medical Association .



But in a statement signed by its President, Razak Kojo Opoku, the CVM said as propaganda an attempt by Mahama to woo voters with the okada promise.



According to the group, the government is already working to provide well-paid jobs for the youth in the country.



It observed that the under the One-District-One-Factory policy, job opportunisties wiill be made available to Okada riders as professional dispatch riders.

It thus urged the youth not to fall the falsehood and propaganda being propagated Mahama and the NDC



Below is the statement



John Mahama is a Hindrance to Development Process of the Youth



The youth of this Country deserve better and decent jobs with well paid salary than okada business which serves as a means to an end.

Most of the youth who are okada riders are doing it because of lack of available jobs. Most of them too were unable to have access to free SHS due to the incompetence of John Mahama and his NDC Administration.



The NPP Government is committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian would be employed in a decent working environment with well paid salary that is why since the coming into office, Akufo-Addo led Government has committed a lot of resources to the establishment of one district one factory under Public-Private Partnership. The successful completion of the one district one factory policy would give an opportunity to Ghanaians including okada riders to work in those established factories. Even if they still want to operate the motorcycle they would be employed in the delivery unit of the factories under 1D1F as Professional Dispatch Riders with better income than what they are earning currently.



Instead of John Mahama thinking outside the box and coming out with an initiative that would create decent and well paid jobs for the youth he is rather doing propaganda with okada riders, even though Mahama's administration was the one which enacted a law to ban okada business in Ghana.



It is important to point out that, the Akufo-Addo led Government has already started a consultative process and engagement with the okada riders to see how best they can earn a living while waiting for the 1D1F across all the districts in Ghana. As it stands now most okada riders go about their business without any form of intimidation from NPP Government even though Mahama's Government enacted a law to get them arrested.

The question is, would the okada riders prefer to remain as okada riders forever? Absolutely not.



They need much better jobs than that.



Most of the okada riders can take advantage of NPP Government's policies such as Planting for food and Jobs, Rearing for food and jobs, 1D1F, NABCO etc.



While the NPP Government believes in building a modern society coupled with solid economic development, the NDC on the other hand is bent on sending the Country onto the path of retrogression.

Most of the youth who are currently working as okada riders would stand a great chance of working in factories created by Akufo-Addo's Government under 1D1F as Professional Dispatch Riders with better salary and condition of service. This concept is far better than Mahama's backward position on okada business.



... Signed...



Razak Kojo Opoku



(CVM Founder and President)

