Don't fall for NAM1's latest trick - PRO for Aggrieved Menzgold customers

PRO of the Aggrieved Menzgold customers, Fred Forson

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Aggrieved Menzgold customers, Fred Forson, has cautioned fellow customers regarding what he perceives as deceptive tactics employed by Nana Appiah Mensah, famously known as NAM1, the founder of Menzgold.

According to him, the motive behind NAM1's latest action is to deplete the remaining funds of the customers, leaving them in dire straits.



Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, the PRO urged Menzgold clients worldwide to remain vigilant and not to fall for what he labelled as NAM1's latest trick.



“I would like to urge all Menzgold customers across the globe not to fall latest trick from Menzgold and Mr Nana Appiah Mensah. All that he is seeking to do is to finish the customers ‘kwatakwata’ to wit [finish the customers completely], he just wants to collect the last penny left with the customers,” he said.



Forson went on to elaborate on NAM1's past actions, highlighting a pattern of attempting to extract money from customers through various dubious means after the collapse of Menzgold, the parent gold trading company.



“You remember after the collapse of Menzgold, the modus operandi has been that he always comes with a scheme to extort monies fraudulently from customers. He did this in 2018 after the collapse of Menzgold when he asked customers to pay 5% of their existing locked-up investment. Those who failed to heed were advised when they made that payment. Those monies were not refunded to them nor were their locked-up investment.

“In 2020, he brought up another thing called payboy, the very company that is now mentioned in the current press statement. He made customers pay 9% of their existing investment and that payboy is a debt collector company,” he explained.



He continued to say that “I want to find out, if you owe me, I am not the person who is supposed to look for a debt collector company. But you the person who is indebted to me have established a debt collecting company and you want me to go to that company, which is also another fraudulent company and now he is asking the customers to Ghc650 for an account validation exercise”.



Forson went on to dispute NAM1's recent claims of conducting validation activities to help pay the debts of customers. However, the PRO suggested that the evidence shows otherwise.



“From our checks, NAM1 hasn’t done any validation. He only uploaded 5 referrals that he recently asked workers to refer to him and is currently uploading this on the payboy website and so those whose data were collected recently, you will find your name there.



“But please he is not going to make payment to anybody. From all we know, Menzgold is defunct,” he added.

