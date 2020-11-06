Don’t fall prey to NPP’s deceptive promises – Drivers to Okada riders

Some okada riders in the capital of Accra

Members of the Concerned Drivers Association have asked okada riders not to be deceived by a promise by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they will be given small cars to use as taxis if the party wins this year’s elections again.

In a press statement issued by the association, the drivers indicated that the government has failed to honour all of its promises to Ghanaians therefore they cannot be trusted.



“We are also reminding the ‘okada’ riders not to fall for the government's promises of giving them small cars, its 419 and “sakawa”. Long live concerned drivers, long live Ghana,” the statement said.



Regarding the First Aid Box policy that was introduced by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the group said “if it will be recalled, the DVLA in January 2nd, 2018, institute a charge of GH¢108.00 of motorists for first aid kit which at that time was being sold on the market ranging between GH¢10.00 and GH¢21.00. Some driver’s union including us, the concerned driver’s association stood against this decision.



“Ladies and gentlemen, at that time a statement signed by the board of DVLA, Mr. Frank .A. Davies, said the authority had taken notes of the public outcry and subsequently decided to suspend the exercise indefinitely.



“The governing board the DVLA acknowledges that there has not been the necessary public education, discussion and sensitization with relevant stake holders accordingly apologies to the public for any inconvenience occasioned."

“As we speak with you now, our GH¢108.00 which was charged has not been refunded to us. On this note we say ‘YEGYE YEN SIKA.”



It added “if it will be recalled again, the ministry of finance with parliament in 2018 passed a law for taxes to be placed on vehicles with engine capacity of 2950 cubic centimeters and above in a bid to shore up government revenue."



“Vehicles with capacity of 2950 – 354cc were to pay GH¢1000.00 when renewing their road worthy, vehicles with 3550cc to 4049cc were also to pay GH¢1500.00 and any vehicle above 4049cc paid GH¢2000.00."



“Some driver’s union and car dealers association including Concerned Driver’s Association, VADAG, the NDC party and some prominent giants, like His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, stood and spoke against this decision."



“The government then saw the outcry and frustration being mounted on them and decided to scrub the tax, as we speak with you now, our monies which were being charged by the government has not been refunded to us. On this note we say “YEGYE YEN SIKA” else we will reject the NPP government come December 7th, 2020.”