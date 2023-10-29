'Don't give whoever loses an opportunity to rebel' - Atik warns NPP ahead of flagbearer election

Former PNC General Secretary Atik Mohammed has warned the governing New Patriotic Party not to allow their impending presidential election to degenerate into chaos.

It is left with a few days to showdown as Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central lawmaker, promises to give Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a run for his money.



Four candidates, including Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, will be competing to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party and lead the party in the hope of breaking the eight-year cycle of governance.



Discussing the election during Peace FM's flagship program, "Kokrokoo", Atik Mohammed warned the leadership of the party, saying "do not give whoever loses an opportunity to rebel and to create chaos".



To him, it will be perilous for the New Patriotic Party to disintegrate after their November 4 election.

"2024 is not an election the NPP wants to go into with a broken home," he cautioned.



He added, "I pray the showdown should be in votes, not in physical actions on the day of the election."



