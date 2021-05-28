Don’t go for postgraduate studies if you’re not ready financially – Ghanaians advised

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Digital Center, Mr. Kofi Ofosu

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Digital Center, Mr. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has advised Ghanaians to desist from pursuing post-graduate degrees if they are not ready financially to finance their studies.

Mr. Nkansah believes some Ghanaians go through severe financial stress just to pay for their masters or doctoral degree studies.



He observed that some Ghanaians go to pursue postgraduate degrees just because they are unemployed, thinking that having a postgraduate degree will instantly get them jobs.



“If you are not ready to do a postgraduate degree, don’t force yourself to enrol and go through the stress of not being able to pay your fees.



A first degree is enough to get you entry-level to mid-level jobs. Masters won’t necessarily get you a job if you are doing it because of unemployment,” he shared on social media.

The young government appointee furthered that: “If you can afford or get Scholarship for your postgraduate studies, go ahead and do it. But if you can’t, focus your energy on searching for a job or doing a business until you have enough to further your education.”



