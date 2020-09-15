Regional News

Don't go into exam halls with foreign materials - N/R GES Director warns students

Northern Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, Dr. Peter Attafuah addressing the students

Correspondence from Northern Region:

The Northern Regional Director of Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Peter Attafuah has cautioned students taking part in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) exams not to go into examination halls with foreign materials.



He entreated the students to always search themselves up to ensure they are not going in with foreign materials.



“As you enter the exam hall, don't go in with any foreign material, if you have anything that you have written in your pocket, please remove it, the invigilators would of course do a search before you enter your exams rooms," he told the students on September 14, 2020, during a tour to some schools.



He added that the question they will be meeting in the exams will not be new questions but past questions that have been reframed every year.



“Am sure you have prepared yourselves with past questions and so these are some of the things you are going to meet, there are no new questions on this earth, the questions are always been recycled, they only change the nature of it," he stated.



He was optimistic that the students will do well in the exams but encouraged them to always pray whenever they are about starting their papers so that God will be with them.

“You will all pass, so don't panic" he intimated.



Dr. Peter urged the invigilators to do their work as expected of them, “...that means you are to open your eyes, make sure that nobody cheats in the examinations."



He was quick to add that, it does not mean invigilators should also become like lions or tigers on the students.



“We hope that by the end of this examination, all of you will come out jubilating," Dr. Peter told the students.



Speaking to some of the students after their English language paper, they said it was a cool chop for them and they are hopeful the rest of the papers go the same.

