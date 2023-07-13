Don’t go on your intended industrial action – NLC to CETAG

File photo

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has advised the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to refrain from their intended industrial action.

In a letter dated July 11, 2023 and addressed to CETAG, the NLC indicated that the matter is already determined and failure to implement will lead to enforcement by the Commission.



Background



The leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association (CETAG) has served notice to withdraw their services across the 46 public colleges of education effective Tuesday 1st August, 2023.



According to the Association, the government has up till 31st July 2023 to implement their negotiated allowances.

“Together with the one-off payment of one month’s basic salary based on CETAG’s salary grade as compensation for additional duty performed in 2022 payable to tutors per the NLC’s Arbitral Award ORDER given on 2nd May 2023,” the National President of CETAG, Mr. Prince Obeng-Himan stated in a press release dated July 10, 2023.



He further explained that their decision was necessitated by what he described as “deliberately prolonged” negotiation by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on their conditions of service.



