Don’t hold the nation to ransom – GMA warns Lab scientists

GMA executive, Dr Titus Beyuo

The Ghana Medical Association says it has no agenda to work against the services of the Laboratory scientists in public health facilities.

Laboratory scientists across the country are on strike following what they describe as a takeover of their role by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, KATH.



Two Doctors are said to have been appointed to head the Laboratory Unit of the Hospital.



The strike which has begun to bite has seen many patients stranded at the various public health facilities.



The Medical Scientists say it is a grand scheme to have Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to take over various laboratories across the country.



“If we sit there they will achieve their agenda and that will not happen”. Spokesperson for the Lab Scientists said on Thursday.

In a sharp rebuttal however, the Ghana Medical Association, GMA, General Secretary who spoke on the Sunrise Morning Show on 3FM 92.7 said “It is very unfortunate and there is no grand scheme against scientists. The medical profession is regulated and we work together”.



“Per the law we are each entitled to work and your license entitles you to what you can do. I don’t even see why leadership must come in here. If somebody is trained as lab scientists he is trained to work there as such and their training is different. I keep hearing we are making one profession subservient of the other. I don’t know where this is coming from”.



According to the GMA the Laboratory Scientists cannot hold the nation to ransom.



“I think the fundamental point they are making asking that the two doctors should not work that is something we cannot understand. If it is backed by law go for interpretation. Why do you hold the nation to ransom?"